Open enrollment at Concord PreK-5

Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5 is now accepting students for the 2021-22 school year during the open enrollment period.

Parents or guardians with children 5 years of age by September 30 may be able to register their child regardless of feeder pattern or home address.

Required documents include: Enrollment form (available at Concord); birth certificate; immunization record with dates; two proofs of residence: deed/leases, utility bill, credit card bill, property tax bill, vehicle registration or driver’s license; and, parent or guardian’s photo identification.

Fax or email completed application to: Ms. Greene at 412-325-8907 or jgreene2@pghschools.org.

Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5 is at 2350 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. The office telephone number is 412-529-7755.