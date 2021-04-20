Spring yard debris collection in the city is Saturday, April 24

Pittsburgh residents are encouraged to compost their leaves, grass, branches, and other yard debris on Saturday, April 24.

Resident participation in this program helps the environment by diverting valuable resources from the landfill. Yard waste must be left at the curb at your usual trash/recycling pick up spot before 6:00 a.m., following simple guidelines:

Yard debris must be in brown paper bags and not weigh more than 35 pounds. Branches must be bundled with fiber twine or natural rope in branch lengths of 5 feet or less. Yard waste includes: leaves; branches, 4-inch diameter or less; brush; or, grass.

Yard waste should not contain any: plastic bags; metal or wire; rocks, blocks, bricks; dirt or gravel; or, glass, metal or plastic.

The City of Pittsburgh also has three drop-off centers that accepts yard debris year-round. Call each center for details and hours:

East End Drop-Off Center (2nd Division) 6814 Hamilton Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15208 412-665-3609.

Hazelwood Drop-Off Center (3rd Division) 40 Melanchton St Pittsburgh, PA 15207 412-422-6524.

West End Drop-Off Center (5rd Division) 1330 Hassler St Pittsburgh, PA 15220 412-937-3054.

Yard waste that does not meet the collection guidelines will be left at the curb. More information and additional resources for yard debris disposal are available at: https://pittsburghpa.gov/dpw/leaf-waste