Spring webinar teaches Pittsburgh residents how to recycle right

In conjunction with the City of Pittsburgh’s blue recycling bin distribution program this spring, residents can learn to Recycle Right by taking part in a free online workshop through early May.

The 30-minute webinar, presented by the Pennsylvania Resources Council, spotlights bin use as well as options for disposing of hard-to-recycle materials. Pittsburghers will learn how to prep and place recyclables in the blue bin and discover options for recycling electronics, chemicals, tires, yard debris and other materials.

“The City of Pittsburgh is now offering residents a method that makes it easy for people to create the habit of single-stream recycling, which allows residents to combine all recyclable materials in one container,” said Mayor William Peduto, “and education remains a key component of successfully transitioning to the bag-free collection system.”

The webinars are in conjunction with several city efforts surrounding Earth Day 2021, which takes place next week.

Recycle Right webinars take place on the following dates: Tuesday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m .; Saturday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m .; Monday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m .; and, Monday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m.

A Spanish language webinar takes place on Wednesday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m.

Residents can register for a free webinar session at www.pittsburghpa.gov/dpw/recycling-blue-bins.

The city’s two-year campaign is providing 100,000+ blue recycling bins to all single family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings with five or fewer units. Phase 2 launches in May 2021 to serve central and eastern neighborhoods.

Learn more about the 2021 Blue Bin Rollout at www.pittsburghpa.gov, 311 City Response Center, Twitter @PGH311 and https://PGH.ST.