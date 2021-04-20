Pittsburgh Land Bank announces new leadership

Pittsburgh Land Bank (PLB) Board Chair Councilman Rev. Ricky Burgess has announced new leadership at the PLB March Regular Board Meeting.

Diamonte Walker, in her position as deputy executive director of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA), will assume the position of PLB executive director. At the meeting, Ms. Walker announced her resignation from the PLB Board. She was originally appointed to the Board in 2016 by Mayor William Peduto. This change in leadership comes as the URA is looking to take on a larger role with the PLB. The URA is actively working to integrate the PLB as one of its affiliate entities to be able to provide more staffing and expertise in order to become operational.

Additionally, the URA has hired Greg Miller as the URA's new PLB Manager. Miller, originally from southwestern Pennsylvania, was previously a senior urban designer at the New York City Department of City Planning.

"I am honored to serve as the Executive Director of the Pittsburgh Land Bank as an extension of my role as the URA's deputy executive director. The PLB Board and the URA will work cooperatively with City of Pittsburgh to create an equitable land use strategy that is right sized to enable neighborhood-scale, community-centered development," Ms. Walker said.

"This will be a dynamic leadership team. Diamonte and Greg are going to help us get the PLB operational in 2021. I am excited and thankful to have the URA integrate the PLB as an affiliate entity. The PLB Board will still remain separate from the URA's Board of Directors and will work closely with Ms. Walker and Mr. Miller to advance the PLB's mission and goals," said Councilman Rev. Burgess.