South Pittsburgh Reporter

Earth Day clean up in Carrick this Saturday

 
April 20, 2021



Carrick Community Council's Beautification Committee is planning an Earth Day Clean Up on Saturday, April 24.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Dairy District Pavilion at 11 a.m. on April 24 for the fourth annual clean up. Coffee and donuts will be available prior to groups of volunteers being sent out to clean up the neighborhood. Gloves and bags will be provided.

Prior registration is not necessary, but will help in the planning. To register or for questions about the clean up or the CCC, call 412-339-0808 or email carrickcommunitycouncil@gmail.com.



 

