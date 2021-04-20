Duquesne Light Company to support diverse, grassroots nonprofits through new microgrant program

Duquesne Light Company (DLC) has launched a microgrant program to help support diverse, grassroots community organizations across the company’s service territory. Community Impact Grants (CIG) — the new signature initiative of DLC’s Charitable Giving program — will award eligible nonprofits with grants of up to $10,000 to fund various projects and programs that help Pittsburgh-area communities thrive.

Qualified organizations can apply for funding in one of four focus areas:

· Public art: Murals, installations and local community art events

· Green spaces: Community gardens, park upgrades and tree plantings

· Community safety and energy efficiency: Energy-efficient equipment purchases, façade upgrades and safety lighting upgrades

· Connectivity and technology: Access or increased access to technology, as well as equipment purchases to aid in educational programming or capacity building

“DLC has a long history of strong corporate citizenship, and we’re honored to continue that tradition through the CIG program,” said Dave Johnson, DLC’s chief customer officer. “Through this initiative, we’re making it easier for local diverse, grassroots nonprofits to succeed in areas that are important to both DLC and the customers and communities we serve.”

To be considered for a grant, organizations must:

Be a 501c3 nonprofit or state equivalent, or an organization receiving fiscal sponsorship from a registered 501c3 or state equivalent

Meet DLC’s Charitable Giving program guidelines listed in the program’s FAQs

Serve residents in Allegheny and/or Beaver counties

· Have an annual operating budget equal to or less than $500,000 and/or a specific targeted project

o Organizations can have an annual operating budget equal to or less than $1 million in certain circumstances, as decided by the DLC committee overseeing the program.

Funding should not be used for capital campaigns or overhead expenses. Organizations with female, BIPOC and/or LGBTQ+ leadership are encouraged to apply.

The CIG program will have two yearly cycles: one in late winter/early spring, and the other in late summer/early fall. Each application period will last for approximately two months, and all applications will be reviewed by a committee of DLC employees.

Interested organizations can apply for the first cycle of grants through an online form at https://bit.ly/32wtKuV. The deadline to submit an application is Tuesday, June 1. Dates for the next cycle will be announced in the coming months.

Applicants will receive a final decision via email within six weeks after the application period closes. Organizations that are awarded a grant will be listed on DLC’s website and promoted on social media.

More information about the program and application process can be found at DuquesneLight.com/CIG.