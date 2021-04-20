City permit parking survey live until end of this week

When one mentions the word “parking” in South Side, everyone has an opinion.

Although the Residential Permit Parking Program (RPPP) has been in existence for many years in neighborhoods throughout the city, it has only been in recent years that residents signed petitions to have their South Side area designated as part of the RPPP. Since the program was developed many years ago and has not been revised, City Planning is gathering feedback from residents throughout the city in order to revise it.

Now is the time to have your opinion known at a time when it counts. The EngagePGH survey will be live until April 25. It can be accessed at: https://engage.pittsburghpa.gov/rpp-program-updates