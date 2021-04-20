City offering free mulch from recycled Christmas trees at various locations

Pittsburgh residents are welcome to pick up free mulch from the city's Christmas Tree Recycling Program.

This past holiday season, the City of Pittsburgh diverted more than 2,200 Christmas trees and 38 tons from the landfill over the course of one month. With the help of the Department of Public Works Environmental Services bureau and its Forestry Division, Pittsburgh residents took Christmas trees to five locations throughout the city for recycling.

Residents interested in picking up mulch for their spring gardens can do so at the following locations. Users must bring their own buckets, gloves, and shovels. In addition, face masks or coverings must be worn, and social distancing guidelines followed.

Mulch will be available through May 10, or until supplies last.

Locations below are open seven days a week, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

• Riverview Park- Directly past the division salt dome building

• Moore Park - Lower Moore parking lot

• Sheraden Park - Take Surban St. into the park, at first parking lot.

• The Zoo Overflow Parking Lot - 7370 Baker Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 parking area to the right. (pine mulch only)

• Highland Park - Across from the dog park

The following locations are open Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• 5th Division of Public Works, 1330 Hassler St. Pittsburgh, PA 15220, off Herschel St. & Steuben St. near Herschel Park.

• 2nd Division of Public Works, 6814 Hamilton Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15208, North Dallas Ave. at Hamilton Ave.

• 3rd Division of Public Works, 40 Melanchton St Pittsburgh, PA 15207, off 2nd Ave. around the corner from the division gate on Dyke St.

Pine mulch featured at the zoo location is great for vegetable gardens, blueberries, strawberry patches, tomatoes, and eradicating weeds. All other locations will feature a high-grade triple-shred mulch that works well when planting new saplings, perennial gardens or young sprouts since the fine hardwood mulch adds vital nutrients to the growing plants.