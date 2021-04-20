City makes 2021 street paving list available online on Pgh. website

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) has released of the first round of streets for asphalt pavement resurfacing for the 2021 paving season. The list of streets to be repaved is available at https://pittsburghpa.gov/domi/street-resurfacing

This year the city is investing nearly $16 million in the street resurfacing program, which supports asphalt street resurfacing, ADA curb ramp upgrades on paved streets, and repair of concrete, brick and block stone streets throughout Pittsburgh.

Approximately 34 miles of streets will be resurfaced this year. Additional mileage will be resurfaced through cooperation agreements with local public utilities. Mechanical patching will improve many miles more by addressing particular trouble spots on otherwise acceptable street corridors.

City officials expected to begin paving on April 18. While many residents are continuing to work from home, the city will be continuing extra efforts to notify residents to move their vehicles to enable street resurfacing to proceed. Streets scheduled for upcoming paving will be posted weekly on DOMI's website, https://pittsburghpa.gov/domi/paving-schedule, and will be publicized through city social media channels.