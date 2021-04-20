Results of Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases on April 13

Results for the following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case on Tuesday, April 13, in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Sadik Roberts, 105 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Abated, Dismissed.

• LSF8 Master Participation Trust, 307 Church Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Withdrawn, Abated.

• Phomy Enterprises, 307 Church Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Postponed to May 18.

• Evron Group, 228 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Withdrawn, Abated.

• Joy Develop LLC, 502 Walnut Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Fined 100.90, Abated.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.