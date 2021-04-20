Maureen Hogan will lead Brashear into a new future in South Pittsburgh

As The Brashear Association prepares for a strategic move to its new Brashear CARES Community Center at 320 Brownsville Road in Knoxville later this year, the 104-year-old organization is welcoming new Board leadership to guide it through this transition.

The Executive Committee is now led by Board President Maureen Hogan; First Vice President Rick Hopkinson, borough manager of Mt. Oliver; Second Vice-President Joshua Schuneman, recycling operations specialist at Pennsylvania Resources Council; Secretary Diane Dawson, comprehensive care manager at Carnegie Mellon University; and Treasurer Nic Jaramillo, director of finance and administration at Job Corps; as well as Immediate Past-President Kristi Rogers, an architectural designer.

Brashear's 17-person Board has also expanded to include new members: Councilman Bruce Kraus; Daniel Dingus, president of Fragasso Financial Advisors; David Serafini, senior vice-president and market manager of community development banking at PNC; Rev. Maurice C. Trent, Jr. of Lighthouse Cathedral; Susan Waldo, Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh - South Side Library services manager; and Tom Smith, editor of The South Pittsburgh Reporter.

Ms. Hogan, has more than 40 years of urban planning and community development experience in the private and public sector, including leadership positions at Pittsburgh City Planning, Pittsburgh Partnership for Neighborhood Development (now known as Neighborhood Allies), and Penn State Center Pittsburgh. She currently serves as vice-president on the board of one of Brashear's partner organizations, the Hilltop Urban Farm.

With a proven record as a creative and resourceful leader in Pittsburgh, Ms. Hogan is well-poised to step into the role of Brashear Board President and ready to help the organization grow into an innovative, all-encompassing, accessible social services hub for Pittsburgh's South Hilltop, with a continued presence in the South Side Flats and Slopes.

"This is such an exciting time for Brashear and the Hilltop. Despite the 2020 challenges, the Board remained committed to the board development process," says Andrea M. Matthews, executive director of The Brashear Association. "Maureen is uniquely suited to lead the board at this time because of her knowledge, commitment and desire to bring resources to the historically underserved Hilltop."

To learn more about the plans for the new Brashear CARES Center in the Hilltop visit http://www.brashearassociation.org. You may also contact Margie Schill at mschill@brashearassociation.org or call 412-431-2236 for more information, for questions about current programs and services, or to get involved.