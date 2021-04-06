Police on lookout for bears after South Pittsburgh sightings

Pittsburgh Police Zone 3 officers responded to calls for several sightings of a black bear in the early morning hours of April 7.

Officers spotted a bear once on Groveland Street in Overbrook, on Wyoming Street near Shiloh Street, and again on Sweetbriar and Lipton on Mount Washington.

Animal Care and Control has contacted the Pennsylvania Game Commision and the 9-1-1 center has also been advised.

Anyone who spots a bear is advised to leave it alone, refrain from feeding it, and call 9-1-1 with a location it was last seen.