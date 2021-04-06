ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Man found shot after Allentown Shotspotter alert

 
April 6, 2021



In the early afternoon of April 7, Pittsburgh Police responded to a Shotspotter alert for the 800 block of E. Warrington Avenue.

After arriving on scene, the officers were notified of a gunshot victim at a home in the 400 block of Kingsboro Street.

The male victim from E Warrington Avenue went to Kingsboro Street after being shot. Medics transported him to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled E. Warrington towards an unknown direction.

MCU and VCU detectives arrived to processed the scene.

 

