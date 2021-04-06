ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Street sweeping resumes without parking tickets

 
April 6, 2021



Street sweeping has resumed in the City of Pittsburgh, but without the ticketing of parked vehicles. 

The city is suspending parking enforcement due to the large number of people still working from home during the pandemic, but the Department of Public Works urges residents to move their vehicles when possible on the designated street sweeping days in their neighborhoods to allow for crews to effectively maintain streets. 

The street sweeping period runs from April 1 - November 30. Signs in each neighborhood list which days street cleaning is performed. 


 

