ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Spring Clean-Up is this Saturday in Mt. Oliver

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

April 6, 2021



Volunteers with the Hilltop Economic Development Corp. (HEDC) are holding a Mt. Oliver Spring Clean-Up from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 10.

Trash bags and gloves will be available for pick up at the Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, on Friday, April 9 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on the day of the event. Volunteers can work at their own pace and drop their bags at an intersection to be collected.

Register online and select your streets to clean up at bit.ly/MTOcleanup2021

The Clean Up is sponsored by HEDC, State Representative Jessica Benham and RE360.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020