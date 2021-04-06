Spring Clean-Up is this Saturday in Mt. Oliver

Volunteers with the Hilltop Economic Development Corp. (HEDC) are holding a Mt. Oliver Spring Clean-Up from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 10.

Trash bags and gloves will be available for pick up at the Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, on Friday, April 9 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on the day of the event. Volunteers can work at their own pace and drop their bags at an intersection to be collected.

Register online and select your streets to clean up at bit.ly/MTOcleanup2021

The Clean Up is sponsored by HEDC, State Representative Jessica Benham and RE360.