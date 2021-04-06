Registration opens for BikePGH's PedalPGH

Registration is now open for the 28th Annual UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH at PedalPGH.org. Cyclists of all ages and fitness levels are welcome to participate in Pittsburgh's biggest celebration of bicycling.

With health and safety front of mind, BikePGH will host PedalPGH in 2021 as an expanded hybrid event. Riders can choose to participate in-person on Sunday, Aug. 29, for a more supported event experience with access to safe rest stops. Or participants can ride virtually, anytime they want during event weekend from Thursday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 29.

What can riders expect in 2021? Choose from one of four marked routes around the Steel City ranging from 10 to 62 miles, and receive limited-edition PedalPGH gear, a real bib for access to rest stops, digital ride guide with free audio navigation for smartphones, plus sweet giveaways from sponsors.

"We are so excited to welcome our biking and walking community back for another socially-distanced summer event season. This year's PedalPGH was created with our community in mind, with virtual & safe in-person options so everyone is able to join in the fun and experience our beautiful city by bike, no matter their comfort level or vaccination status." said Keya Joseph, director of events