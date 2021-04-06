ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Registration opens for BikePGH's PedalPGH

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

April 6, 2021



Registration is now open for the 28th Annual UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH at PedalPGH.org. Cyclists of all ages and fitness levels are welcome to participate in Pittsburgh's biggest celebration of bicycling.

With health and safety front of mind, BikePGH will host PedalPGH in 2021 as an expanded hybrid event. Riders can choose to participate in-person on Sunday, Aug. 29, for a more supported event experience with access to safe rest stops. Or participants can ride virtually, anytime they want during event weekend from Thursday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 29.

What can riders expect in 2021? Choose from one of four marked routes around the Steel City ranging from 10 to 62 miles, and receive limited-edition PedalPGH gear, a real bib for access to rest stops, digital ride guide with free audio navigation for smartphones, plus sweet giveaways from sponsors.

"We are so excited to welcome our biking and walking community back for another socially-distanced summer event season. This year's PedalPGH was created with our community in mind, with virtual & safe in-person options so everyone is able to join in the fun and experience our beautiful city by bike, no matter their comfort level or vaccination status." said Keya Joseph, director of events

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020