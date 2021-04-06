ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Allentown community meeting is April 21

 
April 6, 2021



Allentown CDC (ACDC) will resume its bi-monthly community meetings via Zoom on Wednesday, April 21 beginning at 6 p.m.

Join members of ACDC, along with local leaders, nonprofits, business owners and community members to learn what is happening in the neighborhood, available resources for residents and how to get involved.

To join the meeting, go to: https://zoom.us/join and enter the Meeting ID: 840 1574 4957 and Passcode: 730501.

For more information, contact allentowncdcpittsburgh@gmail.com or visit http://www.facebook.com/atownpgh.

 

