Zoning Board hearings for April 22

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85171125255 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 851 7112 5255. Those who are not planning to testify, should watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

Information about each agenda item is available on the Virtual Zoning Board of Adjustment page at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-zba.

To provide public comment:

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to speak. Call into the meeting on a telephone and use raise hand function by pressing *9 to request to speak. Those who wish to provide testimony this way, should register in advance by emailing zoningboard@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure that they are provided time to speak.

Zone case 67/21 on Thursday, April 22 at 9:00 a.m. is the appeal of Steve Matthew, applicant, and Katherine Storm, owner, for 447 Iberia Street, in the 18th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H).

Applicant requests use of structure as two-family dwelling.

Variances: 911.02: Two-unit residential is not permitted in the R1D zoning district; 914.01.B.3: One additional parking space required, no off-street parking proposed.

Zone case 76/21 on Thursday, April 22 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Baley Linville, applicant, and ATM Associates LP, owner, for 2401 E. Carson Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests replacement of existing fround sign with electronic sign and installation of two canopy signs on canopy at existing one-story structure in use as gas station/convenience store.

Variances: 919.03.M.5(c): Canopy signs are not permitted to project above the canopy and canopy signs have a maximum height of 8”. One proposed canopy sign projects above the canopy and has a height of 5’; the other canopy sign has a height of 22”’; 919.03.O.3: New electronic signs are permitted only in the HC, UI and GI zoning districts. The proposed electronic sign is located in the LNC zoning district.