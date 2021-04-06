Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases for April 13

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, at 10:45 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Sadik Roberts, 105 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Abated.

• Phomy Enterprises, 307 Church Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Postponed to May 18.

• Joy Develop LLC, 502 Walnut Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Abated.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.