Ground broken for 4th Division campus, construction expected to start in August

Pittsburgh city officials had to contend with early spring snow while they were breaking ground for Public Works new 4th Division campus on Matthews Street in Knoxville.

City Breaks Ground for New State-of-the-Art DPW 4th Division Facility

City of Pittsburgh officials broke ground for a new, state-of the-art Department of Public Works (DPW) facility in Knoxville on April 1. The new facility will replace the former DPW Division 4 building on the same site on Bausman Street.

The DPW Division 4 building was previously a bakery prior to the city acquiring it in 1971. The building housed DPW operations staff and equipment that primarily serviced Hilltop and southern neighborhoods. It was closed in 2017 after a structural engineering report found the facilities were unsafe for both workers and machinery. It was demolished in 2018.

The new DPW facility will be built from the ground up for today's modern workforce. It will be energy efficient and outfitted with current technology standards to support workers in their duties, allowing them to more easily plan and coordinate their work in conjunction with other DPW divisions and city departments. DPW intends to use the facility as a model standard for all DPW division buildings moving forward.

"We are pleased to be breaking ground on this brand new building for the 4th Division," Mayor William Peduto said. "Providing public works services is one of the most important roles the city performs. This state-of-the-art facility will help our crews improve efficiency in delivering services for our residents while also providing a high-quality workplace for our employees."

"This could not have happened without the support of Mayor Peduto and his unwavering commitment to delivering core city services to our southwest neighborhoods," said Councilman Bruce Kraus.

"I am thrilled to work with my colleagues and the mayor to bring forth the announcement of the re-building of our 4th Division Public Works facility," said Councilman Anthony Coghill. "By re-opening this division, the city can assure that the hard-working men and women of the 4th Division can provide coverage for our residents' basic needs in District 4. A special thanks to Chief of Staff Dan Gilman, Councilman Bruce Kraus and Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith for the unwavering support and efforts on behalf of the people of my district."

Mayor Peduto and the City Councilmembers were joined by Acting DPW Director Chris Hornstein and Supervisor Jeff Koch.

The project is currently budgeted for $3.2 million in capital funding and construction is expected to begin in August.