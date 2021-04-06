City launches investigation and clean-up efforts after racist graffiti at Quarry Field

Note the photos have been heavily cropped to edit out the offensive words and images. Anyone with tips is asked to call or text 412-495-6052.

City of Pittsburgh officials were made aware this afternoon that a concession stand in Quarry Field in the South Side Slopes was defaced with racist graffiti, and have launched a police investigation and cleanup efforts.

Public Safety and police officials were dispatched to the park to conduct a criminal investigation into the matter, as well as crews from the Department of Public Works to immediately begin to clean or cover the graffiti.

"Disgusting and hateful actions like these have no place in our city and will not be tolerated. Law enforcement will work to identify and prosecute whoever did this to the fullest extent of the law," Mayor William Peduto said.

City officials will also launch an effort to fund a full restoration of the defaced concession stand.

Detectives with the Pittsburgh Police Graffiti Squad seek the public's assistance to identify a tagger who spray painted racist and vulgar messages at Quarry Field at S. 18th Street and Crosman Street.

The tag, "Orez", was also painted in the same color paint.

Anyone who witnessed or has information on this crime is urged to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800 or call or text 412-495-6052.