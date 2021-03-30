Carrick shooting

Pittsburgh Police from Zone 3 responded to a 911 call for a gunshot heard in the 400 block of Linnview Ave. in Carrick just after 12:30 a.m. early on March 27.

There, police found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified the dead woman as, 38-year-old Nalene R. Harrell.

Detectives from the Major Crimes and the Crime Scene Unit processed evidence at the scene.

Police arrested Donte Moss, 41, and charged with him with criminal homicide, persons not to possess, tampering, and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Moss is being held at Allegheny County Jail.