Women Voters launches new website

There is a colorful and imaginative infographic for everyone on the new and improved website of the League of Women Voters of Greater Pittsburgh (LWVPGH).

If you are a voter looking for information on voter registration, mail-in and in-person voting procedures, and the upcoming Primary election, you will find it here. One of the innovations is the first digital edition, Facts for Citizens, previously available only in print form. This pamphlet is a directory of election facts and contact information for government officials for residents of Allegheny County.

A new Harrisburg Watch page describes the Pennsylvania legislative process and how a voter can track a bill moving through the levels of state government.

High school, college and university teachers are in luck. The new website offers an extensive Voter Resources Library with infographics titled Who’s Got the Power, and Checks and Balances in the US Government among many other topics. The infographics, Municipal Elections and The Closed Primary, focus on the upcoming Primary election. A unique infographic describes how to separate the real from the fake in the information directed at voters.

All the infographics on the website can be downloaded, shared, and used as posters or hand-outs by educators, members of the media, community groups and anyone interested in informing themselves and others on issues related to voting, government, and informed citizenship. An En Espanol page expands the access to resources to Spanish speakers.