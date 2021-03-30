South Side Presbyterian Easter services

The South Side Presbyterian Church welcomes all to special worship events in this week.

For coronavirus safety concerns, all gatherings are on the church's phone conference line.

On Thursday, April 1, all are welcome to a Last Supper Remembrance Service at 7:30 p.m., including the sharing of the Lord's Supper remotely. People should have their own bread and drink at hand. On Friday, April 2, all are welcome to a Good Friday Service at noon. And on Easter Sunday, April 4, all are welcome to the 10:45 a.m. worship celebration of Resurrection.

The church is sad to not be gathering in person this Easter, but gathering by conference line is really good also. Just call 412-307-7952 to join in the worship and conversation.

For more information, call 412-431-0118 in advance.