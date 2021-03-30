Mt. Oliver Department reports for February

Highlights from the department reports for Mt. Oliver Borough from the December department reports for February 2021:

Public Safety

Total police calls for service: 437

There were 22 drug arrests during February: Nine marijuana arrests; five crack cocaine arrests; two heroin arrests; and, six arrests for pills/paraphernalia.

In February, there were two DUI arrests.

Mt. Oliver police served two warrants.

K9 Units

The borough's K9 unit was used eight times during February: Three targeted patrols; one arrest; two park and walks; and, two narcotics searches.

Alarm Response

Police responded to two commercial alarms and 11 residential alarms.

Abandoned Vehicles

11 vehicles were posted during February.

14 warnings were given; two vehicles towed; two vehicles posted in January were towed in February; five vehicles posted in February were fixed or moved; and, three dispositions posted in February are pending.

Parking Enforcement

Parking Enforcement wrote 72 borough tickets during February.

Mt. Oliver Police wrote 33 borough tickets during the month.

22 State citations were issued for parking violations.

A total of $1,220 was collected for payment of fines.

Nuisance Properties

An Amanda Avenue property was added to the nuisance property list due to excessive calls and several citations written to residents while on the calls. A letter was sent to the property owner.

Vehicle Maintenance and Repair

Total miles on all vehicles for February was 3,433

Firearms and Training

All firearm qualifications have been completed.

Officers will begin attending yearly mandatory legal updates in March.

Code Enforcement

50 code violations were issued in February

There were 34 open cases from February and prior months. The majority of the open cases are pending legal filings waiting to be heard.

$1,226.20 was collected in fines.

11 hearings took place in front of District Magistrate Richard King.

Rental Licenses

45 Rental Licenses were issued for 81 units.

36 Rental Applications were mailed out in February for 71 units expiring March 31.

Occupancy Permits

Seven Occupancy Permits were issued: 315 Anthony, Single-Family Residential; 224 Brownsville, Commercial, Mercantile; 309 Brownsville, Commercial, Mercantile; 118 Frederick, Single-Family, Residential; 134 Locust, Single-Family, Residential; 312 Onyx, Single-Family, Residential; and, 215 St. Joseph, Single-Family, Residential.

Building/Zoning Permits

Two Building Permits were issued:

111 Brownsville Road: Interior/exterior renovations; Electrical; Mechanical; Accessibility.

225 Brownsville Road: Interior renovations; Electrical; Mechanical; Accessibility.

No Zoning Permits were issued.

Miscellaneous

Two Zoning violations are open and pending:

1752 Arlington: Section 407(3)(A): No fence or wall shall be erected, replaced, or altered unless an application has been made and a permit issued by the Zoning Officer; and, Section 407-3(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to 4' in height and may not be more than 50% solid.

205 Quincy: Section 407-3(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to 4' in height and may not be more than 50% solid.

Public Works

Routine facility maintenance at the Borough Building.

Emptied trash cans/spot swept 3x per week in the Business District.

Picked up tires, TVs and debris around the borough.

Road Maintenance

Responded to 14 PA 1 Calls during February.

Detailed according to the street detail schedule:

Weekly: Brownsville, Middle, Charles, Goldback, Hays (Margaret to Brownsville), Margaret (Brownsville to Hays), William, Bertha, and Anthony (Ormsby to Walter).

Every two weeks: Amanda, Arlington (Amanda to Brownsville), John, Locust, Stamm, Sherman, Walnut (Brownsville to Locust), Church (Anthony to Walter), Walter, Carl, Mary, and Louisa (Ormsby to Margaret).

Every three weeks: Moye, Koehler, Fremont, Frederick, Walnut (Locust to Frederick), Penn, St. John and School.

There was some deviation from the regular schedule during February due to the extreme amount of snowfall.

Patched pot holes on Hays, Ormsby, Ottillia, Penn, St. Joseph, Margaret, Hervey and Quincy.

Sanitary/Storm Sewer Maintenance

Performed four dye tests during February.

Cleaned inlets around the borough.

Continued to coordinate with property management agency and Allegheny County Health Department to abate an illicit discharge at 125 Margaret Street. Repairs are in progress.

Vehicles and Equipment

Both the 2003 F-550 and 2007 Chevy 3500 had to undergo significant maintenance and repair in February due to their prolonged and heavy use from salting and plowing.

The 2019 F-550 also had to be serviced after the dump bed became stuck in the up position.

As of February 28, all vehicles are in service.

Snow Removal

Salted streets and sidewalks for a total of 180 hours in February.