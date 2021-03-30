ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

City slated to begin reconstruction of Mount's Olympia Park shelter house

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

March 30, 2021



The City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works has awarded a design contract for the Olympia Park Shelter House, allowing for the renovation of the Mount Washington/Duquesne Heights shelter to proceed this summer and fall. 

DPW awarded the contract to Landmarks SGA, LLC, with redesign of the shelter expected to take 3-4 months. After construction bids are circulated build-out should start in August or September and take an estimated six months to complete. 

"Olympia Park is heavily used by the Mount Washington and Duquesne Heights communities and they deserve a top-notch shelter. I'm so happy that DPW and Mayor Peduto prioritized this project," City Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith said. 

The scope of work was informed from input from park neighbors. Details of the renovation are expected to include: 

• Full interior renovation/rebuild that will include a large gathering space, kitchen, restrooms, multi-purpose rooms, concession stand, and storage 

• New exterior doors, windows, and paint that retain historic character 

• New mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, and security systems 

• Energy-efficient and reduced water usage 

• Modifications to allow for ADA access on both levels 

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/07/2021 17:33