City slated to begin reconstruction of Mount's Olympia Park shelter house

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works has awarded a design contract for the Olympia Park Shelter House, allowing for the renovation of the Mount Washington/Duquesne Heights shelter to proceed this summer and fall.

DPW awarded the contract to Landmarks SGA, LLC, with redesign of the shelter expected to take 3-4 months. After construction bids are circulated build-out should start in August or September and take an estimated six months to complete.

"Olympia Park is heavily used by the Mount Washington and Duquesne Heights communities and they deserve a top-notch shelter. I'm so happy that DPW and Mayor Peduto prioritized this project," City Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith said.

The scope of work was informed from input from park neighbors. Details of the renovation are expected to include:

• Full interior renovation/rebuild that will include a large gathering space, kitchen, restrooms, multi-purpose rooms, concession stand, and storage

• New exterior doors, windows, and paint that retain historic character

• New mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, and security systems

• Energy-efficient and reduced water usage

• Modifications to allow for ADA access on both levels