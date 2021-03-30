City of Pittsburgh extends income tax filing deadline to May 17, 2021
March 30, 2021
The City of Pittsburgh is extending its personal income tax filing deadline until May 17, in line with extensions announced by the Internal Revenue Service and the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.
The city, state and federal governments are adopting the one-month extension to give taxpayers more flexibility with their finances during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
More information on city taxes is available at the Finance Department website, https://pittsburghpa.gov/finance/index.html
Reader Comments(0)