ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

City of Pittsburgh extends income tax filing deadline to May 17, 2021

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

March 30, 2021



The City of Pittsburgh is extending its personal income tax filing deadline until May 17, in line with extensions announced by the Internal Revenue Service and the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

The city, state and federal governments are adopting the one-month extension to give taxpayers more flexibility with their finances during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

More information on city taxes is available at the Finance Department website, https://pittsburghpa.gov/finance/index.html


 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020