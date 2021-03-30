City closes Mountain St. for sidewalk improvements

The City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) is closing Mountain Avenue between Ormsby Street and Wagner Street in the St. Clair and Mt. Oliver City neighborhoods beginning Monday, March 29.

The $160,000 project is for improvements to sidewalks to increase accessibility and pedestrian safety.

“Investing in infrastructure that provides for walkable neighborhoods is a perfect way to build strong communities,” said City Councilman Bruce Kraus.

A. Merante Contracting, Inc. will begin the replacement of sidewalks and curbs along Mountain Avenue and Fisher Street starting Monday through the scheduled completion on May 15. During the closure, bus and local traffic only will be permitted. Detours will be posted.

Additional questions about the closure can be directed to the city’s 311 Response Center by dialing 311 or 412-255-2621.