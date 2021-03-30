Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases for April 6

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, at 10:45 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• Tina Cassidy, 210 Elizabeth Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 304-7, Roofs & Drainage; Code 304.12, Chimneys; Code 302-1, Exterior Sanitation.

• Terrell Scott, 215 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Ledge LLC, 225 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Donald Duda, 206 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Frank Sciuilli, 224 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• M&M Rental Properties, 603 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Trzade Management, 113 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Cardona Capital Consultants, 318 Jacob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, at 11:00 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• Mehrouz Emamzadeh, 211 Moye Place, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Grenat LP, 712 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Frank DiMatteo, 204 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Judy Gigliotti, 117 Frederick Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Judy Gigliotti, 124 Sherman Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.