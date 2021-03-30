ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Borough of Mt. Oliver Notice of Public Hearing

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

March 30, 2021



The Council of Mt. Oliver Borough will hold a Public Hearing pursuant to Act 141, as amended, to consider an application of 3 Rivers Beer, LLC for the transfer of a restaurant liquor license to the premises located at 104 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. Said hearing to be held on April 19, 2021 at 6:30 PM at the Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. Any person interested may attend and comment. Due to social distancing requirements, a maximum number of individuals permitted in the meeting room will be imposed.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/07/2021 17:33