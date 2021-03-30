Borough of Mt. Oliver Notice of Public Hearing

The Council of Mt. Oliver Borough will hold a Public Hearing pursuant to Act 141, as amended, to consider an application of 3 Rivers Beer, LLC for the transfer of a restaurant liquor license to the premises located at 104 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. Said hearing to be held on April 19, 2021 at 6:30 PM at the Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. Any person interested may attend and comment. Due to social distancing requirements, a maximum number of individuals permitted in the meeting room will be imposed.