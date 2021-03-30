ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Borough of Mt. Oliver Notice of Intent to Adopt Ordinance 990

 
March 30, 2021



The Council of Mt. Oliver Borough will consider the adoption of Ordinance 990 at their regular meeting on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at the Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Ordinance 990

An Ordinance of the Borough of Mt. Oliver Amending Section 248 Vehicles & Traffic of the Code of the Borough of Mt. Oliver to Establish Certain Charges and Fees Related to the Application for, issuance of, and maintenance of parking permits.

 

