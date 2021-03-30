Work will close S. 12th Street, Sarah at E. Carson beginning April 5

Traffic restrictions continue in the East Carson Street corridor with the closing of S. 12th Street beginning Monday, April 5.

Utility and fire hydrant relocation work will occur on South 12th Street, requiring the street to close to traffic between Sarah and East Carson streets as needed weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday, April 23. When South 12th Street is closed, traffic may utilize South 11th and 13th Streets.

Additionally, starting Monday single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed on Sarah Street at the intersection of East Carson Street weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through mid-June. Crews will work to widen Sarah Street and create a right-turning lane for traffic heading eastbound onto East Carson Street.

The following Monday, April 12, the spur connecting Sarah Street to the eastbound lane of East Carson Street will close permanently. Traffic will be directed to the traffic light at the intersection of East Carson Street.

Single-lane restrictions will continue on East Carson Street between Smithfield Street and 33rd Street weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through December.

Additionally, parking and sidewalk restrictions will continue on East Carson Street between Smithfield Street and 33rd Street around-the-clock. Traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout the work zone and parking spaces may temporarily be blocked in various locations as needed while work to occurs.