Orthodox churches will display icons in procession

Two Orthodox Christian churches in South Side will use icons from the Wrestling With Angels museum exhibition in a local procession.

To commemorate the first Sunday of Great Lent, St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church and St. Mary Orthodox Church congregants plan to carry icons in a joint procession and outdoor service in and around East Carson Street.

The loan of these icons is made possible by Icons for America, a ministry that provides for the loan, transportation, and insurance of the 45 icons in the Wrestling With Angels permanent collection. Each of the icons was painted by renowned iconographer Vladislav Andrejev, founder of the Prosopon School of Iconology and Iconography, or one of his master students.

After the regular Sunday services on March 21, at approximately noon, congregants will take up the icons from their respective parishes and carry them outside. From St. Vladimir Church the procession will make its way on Sidney Street to 19th Street before heading south. From St. Mary the procession will head north on 19th Street.

The congregants will process together on East Carson Street and end with a joint prayer service in the public parking lot at the corner of East Carson and 18th Street. All are welcome to watch the procession and attend the prayer service. Icons will be on display for viewing and veneration on Saturday, March 20, in the afternoon.

At St. Mary Orthodox Church, 105 S. 19th St. the Church will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the viewing of the Icons. St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church, on 18th St. will keep a similar schedule. Check the local parish websites for and additional details.