County extends real estate tax deadline

Allegheny County Council has extended the discounted real estate tax deadline by 30 days. Payments received or postmarked by April 30, will be eligible to receive a 2% discount from the gross amount due.

Allegheny County Treasurer John K. Weinstein, a cosponsor of the ordinance, partnered with Council President Pat Catena and his colleagues to prepare the measure and ensure its passage in an effort to ease the burden on county taxpayers by allowing additional time and flexibility to submit payment.

“Though the light at the end of this terrible tunnel is growing, too many of our neighbors continue to face hardships. If we can help alleviate those challenges by extending these deadlines, it is our responsibility as public servants to do so,” said Treasurer Weinstein.

By moving the discounted tax payment deadline to April 30, the deadline for payments made at the gross amount is in turn extended to May 31. Taxpayers are reminded payment can be submitted remotely by mail, or electronically by visiting http://www.AlleghenyCountyTreasurer.us.

Online payments made by e-check are processed free of charge.