Citiparks distributed a half-million meals since the start of the pandemic

One year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Pittsburgh Department of Parks & Recreation has reached a significant milestone with the distribution of a half-million free meals to eligible children and seniors.

Since March of 2020 Citiparks has distributed an estimated 423,600 Grab n Go meals to children and approximately 100,000 meals to seniors.

While Citiparks recreation and senior centers have been closed to activities during the pandemic, many have been repurposed as safe sites for food distribution to those in need. Many partners have helped with the food efforts, including Parkhurst Dining, Eat'n Park, the Salvation Army and many others, and their meal counts are not included in the 523,600 meals estimate.

"Though COVID has transformed our lives in unimaginable ways, the city and its Parks & Recreation Team have been able to provide over one-half million meals to children and seniors over these last 12 months. We could not have done this without the support of a multitude of community partners - almost too many to even list," Citiparks Director Ross Chapman said.