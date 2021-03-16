Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases for April 6

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, March 9, at 10:00 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Tina Cassidy, 210 Elizabeth Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 304-7, Roofs & Drainage; Code 304.12, Chimneys; Code 302-1, Exterior Sanitation.

• Terrell Scott, 215 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Ledge LLC, 225 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Donald Duda, 206 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.