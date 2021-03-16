Consensus group seeking proposals to redevelop the Beltzhoover School

The Urban Redevelopment Authority, acting on behalf of the Beltzhoover Consensus Group (BCG), has issued a Request for Proposals for the redevelopment of the former Beltzhoover School. The BCG purchased the building in 2017.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) on behalf of the Beltzhoover Consensus Group (BCG) for the redevelopment of the former Beltzhoover Elementary School.

The school is at 320 Cedarhurst Street in Beltzhoover and is zoned R2-H High Density Residential.

The goal of this RFP is to secure a redevelopment partner to work with the community and develop housing and community space. The site is approximately 1.89 aces; the school is 60,000 square feet.

The BCG is a local community organization that bought the school from Pittsburgh Public Schools.

"The Beltzhoover Consensus Group proudly announces the release of an RFP by the Urban Redevelopment Authority, seeking developers interested in the redevelopment of our beloved Beltzhoover Elementary School. Repurposing this magnificent structure into senior housing and community space will serve as a catalyst to continued economic and social growth in our community that is long overdue," said Jennifer Cash Wade, Beltzhoover Consensus Group.

The Beltzhoover School is more than 100 years old and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The original architectural details are well-preserved. The school was one of 10 facilities closed by Pittsburgh Public Schools in 2004. A community effort to preserve and facilitate the re-use of the building led to the purchase by BCG in 2017. Many alumni still reside in the nearby neighborhoods and view the school as a key building for the community.

In September 2020, the city and URA invested $72,000 in improvements to the former Beltzhoover School as part of the Neighborhood Initiatives Fund (NIF) program.

"How exciting to come to this day on the heels of such a considerable community process. It is thrilling to see the culmination of the work to date accomplished in partnership with the Beltzhoover Consensus Group, Heinz Endowments, Birmingham Foundation, Mayor Peduto and the URA. Anticipation of this 100 year old gem, adorning the Beltzhoover neighborhood, coming alive again, is the realization the dream so many have held since it's closing in 2004," said Councilman Bruce A. Kraus.

The full RFP can be found at http://www.ura.org/proposals/beltzhoover-school-rfp. Responses are due May 14, 2021.

The URA is now using Ion Wave Technology, a cloud-based bidding platform for the automatic notification and transmittal of bid solicitations at no charge to vendors. To receive notifications, you must register with the new system.

All parties interested in responding to this RFP or receiving notifications when the URA releases an opportunity must register with Ion Wave Technology. Instructions for the registration process can be found at http://www.ura.org/proposals/beltzhoover-school-rfp and on the URA's proposals and bids webpage, http://www.ura.org/pages/proposals-bids. All questions regarding this RFQ should be submitted through Ion Wave Technology.