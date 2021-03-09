Penn State Extension offers two webinars on understanding mental health

Penn State Extension will offer two webinars on understanding mental health, Mental Health First Aid and Mental Health First Aid – Adults Working with Youth.

Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders. This training gives you the skills you need to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. With the growing need for services and resources to help those living with mental health conditions, as well as substance use and addiction, everyone can play an important role in helping those in crisis.

The first session takes place on Thu., Mar. 25, 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. and Fri., Mar. 26, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Another session takes place on Mon, Apr. 26, 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. and Tue., Apr. 27, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

To learn more and to register for Adult Mental Health First Aid Training, visit: extension.psu.edu/adult-mental-health-first-aid

Mental Health First Aid - Adults Working with Youth teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in youth. This 8-hour training gives adults who work with youth the skills they need to reach out and provide initial support to children and adolescents (ages 6-18) who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. First Aiders will be required to complete a two-hour, self-paced online class before participating in a 6-hour, instructor-led virtual workshop. With the growing need for services and resources to help those living with mental health conditions, as well as substance use and addiction, everyone can play an important role in helping those in crisis.

The first session takes place on Mon., Mar. 15, 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. and Tue., Mar. 16, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Another session takes place on Tue., Apr. 13, 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. and Wed., Apr. 14, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

To learn more and to register for Adult Mental Health First Aid Training - Adults Working with Youth, visit: extension.psu.edu/mental-health-first-aid-adults-working-with-youth