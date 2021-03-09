South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association meeting is Tuesday, March 9
March 9, 2021
The South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association will hold its first virtual meeting of the year on Tuesday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom - (via URL or phone) http://bit.ly/3rtN7Qj
Those without a laptop or smart phone may dial into the meeting: 1-646-558-8656 Meeting ID: 893 1850 3168 Passcode: 651985
The meeting agenda includes: Ways to connect w/ SSSNA; Zoom meeting guidelines / Agenda Overview; Julie Hecker, VP of Operations Mercy Hospital; Pandemic and Vaccine Response/Updates; Cmdr. John Fisher: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Zone 3; Rep. Jessica Benham; PA House of Representatives 36th District, Jamie Piotrowski Introduction; Councilman Bruce Kraus; City of Pittsburgh, 3rd District with 18th St. lighting updates, speed bumps, salt boxes; Board Member Elections, retiring board members and new board nominee introduction(s).
There will also be SSSNA committee updates from the South Side Park, StepTrek, Beautification, Outreach, Zoning and Governance committees.
