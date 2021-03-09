Zoning Board hearings for Thursday, March 11

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85171125255 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 851 7112 5255. Those who are not planning to testify, should watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

Information about each agenda item is available on the Virtual Zoning Board of Adjustment page at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-zba.

To provide public comment:

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to speak. Call into the meeting on a telephone and use raise hand function by pressing *9 to request to speak. Those who wish to provide testimony this way, should register in advance by emailing zoningboard@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure that they are provided time to speak.

Zone case 7/21 on Thursday, March 11 at 9:00 a.m. is the appeal of Mark Firewicz, applicant, and Mark and Raeanne Firewicz, owners, for Amana Street/Romance Way, parcel 60-G-284, in the 29th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H).

Applicant requests change of use from accessory garage to primary use Warehouse (General), to be used as care storage. Previously associated primary use was house since demolished.

Variance: 911.02: Warehouse (general) is not a permitted use in the R1D zoning district.

Zone case 45/21 on Thursday, March 11 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Brian Link, applicant and owner, for 143 Merrimac Street, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H).

Applicant requests use of two-car parking pad at front of two-unit dwelling.

Variance: 903.03.D.2: Minimum 15’ front setback required.

Zone case 16/21 on Thursday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m. is the appeal of Robert Steele, applicant, and Bailey Park Phase III Associates LP, owners, for 640 Science Street, in the 18th Ward (Zoning District R1D-M).

Applicant requests new construction of single-unit detached dwelling with first-floor integral garage.

Variance: 903.03.C.2: Minimum rear setback 30’ required, 19.2’ proposed; Maximum permitted height is 40’/3-stories, 4 stories proposed; 925.06.C: Minimum 3’ interior side setback permitted, 3.8’ and 2.9’ proposed.