Apply now for the city Civic Leadership Academy spring class

Applications are now open for Pittsburgh's Spring 2021 Civic Leadership Academy (CLA). CLA is a free 11-week course where participants learn about city operations, services and resources from leaders of city departments, offices, bureaus and authorities.

The course encourages more informed, effective and inspired community and civic leadership by giving city residents an opportunity to understand and engage with their local government.

The program is held twice per year and applications are open to individuals over age 18 who live in, or own and operate a business in, the City of Pittsburgh limits.

The Spring 2021 session will be held virtually via Zoom every Wednesday, April 14 – June 23, from 6:00-8:30 p.m. Applications are due March 10 at midnight.

Learn more about the Civic Leadership Academy at pittsburghpa.gov/oca/cla and apply at applycla.pittsburghpa.gov. Residents are encouraged to view recordings of the most recent sessions of virtual Civic Leadership Academy on YouTube at http://bit.ly/3bkPka7

Anyone who requires an accommodation for effective communication or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in this program should contact the City of Pittsburgh ADA Coordinator Hillary Roman at hillary.roman@pittsburghpa.gov or by calling 412-255-2102 int. 457.