Results for the following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case on Tuesday, Feb.16, in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• Lilac Investments, 511 Transverse Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Fined $699.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.