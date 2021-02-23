Mt. Oliver Borough Departmental Reports
February 23, 2021
Highlights from the department reports for Mt. Oliver Borough from the December department reports for January 2021:
Public Safety
• 495 total calls for service including: 33 drug arrests for the seizure of marijuana, crack cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia (13 marijuana arrests, five crack cocaine arrests, four heroin arrest, and 11 pill/paraphernalia arrests).
• K9 Units were uses 23 times in January for 17 targeted patrols, five Park & Walks and one arrest.
• MOPD served five arrest warrants and three search warrants in January.
• Officers responded to nine commercial alarms and four residential alarms during the month.
Abandoned Vehicles
• 15 vehicles were posted in January, 18 warnings were given and one vehicle was towed.
• 12 vehicles posted during the month were fixed or moved and five dispositions posted in January are pending.
Parking Enforcement
• Parking Enforcement wrote 76 Borough tickets in January.
• MOPD issued 51 Borough tickets and 15 State citations during the month.
• A total of $1,080 was collected for payment of fines.
Nuisance Property
• A property in the 200 block of Amanda Avenue was added to the nuisance property list due to excessive calls and several citations written to the residents while on calls. A letter was to be sent to the property owner.
MOPD Vehicle Maintenance and Repair
• Total miles for all vehicles for January was 3,674.
Training
• CPR/First Aid training was conducted on February 3 and all officers are up to date.
Code Enforcement
• There were 30 violations during January and 30 open cases from January and prior months. The majority of the cases are pending legal filings waiting to be heard.
• $100 in fines was collected for the month.
• No hearings were held in January before District Magistrate Richard King. The District Magistrate's office was closed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. All cases were postponed until February.
• There were 42 Rental Licenses issued for 62 units. 54 Rental Applications for 86 units were sent out for licenses expiring in February
• Five Occupancy Permits were issued in January: 108 Fulton, Single-Family, Residential; 209 Giffin, Multi-Family, Residential; 517 Giffin, Single-Family, Residential; 456-458 Hays, Multi-Family, Residential; 201-203 Locust, Multi-Family, Residential.
• One Building Permit was issued to 107 Penn for electrical work.
• Two Zoning violations were open and pending: 1752 Arlington: Section 407(3)(A): No fence or wall shall be erected, replaced or altered unless an application has been made and a permit issued by the Zoning Officer and Section 407(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to four feet in height and may not be more that 50% solid; 205 Quincy: Section 407-3(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to four feet in height and may not be more than 50% solid.
Public Works
• The Mt. Oliver Public Works Department (MOPWD) provided routine maintenance at the Borough Building; Installed new police lockers; Repaired the lock on the garage door; and, replaced a camera in the hallway.
• Emptied trash cans and performed spot sweeping three times a week in the Business District. Department members also picked up TVs, tires and debris in the Borough.
• MOPWD replaced a Stop Sign at Walter and Church and repaired a Stop Sign at Giffin and Transverse.
• The Department responded to 28 PA-1 calls during January.
• Detailed streets according to the new street detail schedule:
Weekly: Brownsville, Middle, Charles, Goldback, Hays (Margaret to Brownsville), Margaret (Brownsville to Hays), William, Bertha, and Anthony (Ormsby to Walter).
Every two weeks: Amanda, Arlington (Amanda to Brownsville), John, Locust, Stamm, Sherman, Walnut (Brownsville to Locust), Church (Anthony to Walter), Walter, Carl, Mary, and Louisa (Ormsby to Margaret).
Every three weeks: Moye, Koehler, Fremont, Frederick, Walnut (Locust to Frederick), Penn, St. John and School.
• MOPWD patched pot holes on Ormsby, Penn, St. Joseph, Louisa and Quincy.
• Park trash cans were emptied and spot sweeping was performed twice a week.
• A fallen tree was removed on Brownsville Road.
• The Department performed five dye tests during January and cleaned inlets around the Borough.
• MOPWD continued to coordinate with property management agency and the Allegheny County Health Department to abate an illicit discharge at 125 Margaret Street.
• Crew members salted streets and sidewalks on: Jan. 1, 2 @ 4 hours; Jan. 18, 2 @ 8 hours; Jan. 25, 2 @ 4 hours; and, Jan. 31, 2 @ 15 hours. Total hours for snow removal in January was 62.
• Public Works Supervisor also reported street lights out around Borough to Duquesne Light.
• The Department took down Christmas decorations along Brownsville Road.
Reader Comments(0)