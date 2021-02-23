ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Mt. Oliver Borough Departmental Reports

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

February 23, 2021



Highlights from the department reports for Mt. Oliver Borough from the December department reports for January 2021:

Public Safety

• 495 total calls for service including: 33 drug arrests for the seizure of marijuana, crack cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia (13 marijuana arrests, five crack cocaine arrests, four heroin arrest, and 11 pill/paraphernalia arrests).

• K9 Units were uses 23 times in January for 17 targeted patrols, five Park & Walks and one arrest.

• MOPD served five arrest warrants and three search warrants in January.

• Officers responded to nine commercial alarms and four residential alarms during the month.

Abandoned Vehicles

• 15 vehicles were posted in January, 18 warnings were given and one vehicle was towed.

• 12 vehicles posted during the month were fixed or moved and five dispositions posted in January are pending.

Parking Enforcement

• Parking Enforcement wrote 76 Borough tickets in January.

• MOPD issued 51 Borough tickets and 15 State citations during the month.

• A total of $1,080 was collected for payment of fines.

Nuisance Property

• A property in the 200 block of Amanda Avenue was added to the nuisance property list due to excessive calls and several citations written to the residents while on calls. A letter was to be sent to the property owner.

MOPD Vehicle Maintenance and Repair

• Total miles for all vehicles for January was 3,674.

Training

• CPR/First Aid training was conducted on February 3 and all officers are up to date.

Code Enforcement

• There were 30 violations during January and 30 open cases from January and prior months. The majority of the cases are pending legal filings waiting to be heard.

• $100 in fines was collected for the month.

• No hearings were held in January before District Magistrate Richard King. The District Magistrate's office was closed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. All cases were postponed until February.

• There were 42 Rental Licenses issued for 62 units. 54 Rental Applications for 86 units were sent out for licenses expiring in February

• Five Occupancy Permits were issued in January: 108 Fulton, Single-Family, Residential; 209 Giffin, Multi-Family, Residential; 517 Giffin, Single-Family, Residential; 456-458 Hays, Multi-Family, Residential; 201-203 Locust, Multi-Family, Residential.

• One Building Permit was issued to 107 Penn for electrical work.

• Two Zoning violations were open and pending: 1752 Arlington: Section 407(3)(A): No fence or wall shall be erected, replaced or altered unless an application has been made and a permit issued by the Zoning Officer and Section 407(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to four feet in height and may not be more that 50% solid; 205 Quincy: Section 407-3(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to four feet in height and may not be more than 50% solid.

Public Works

• The Mt. Oliver Public Works Department (MOPWD) provided routine maintenance at the Borough Building; Installed new police lockers; Repaired the lock on the garage door; and, replaced a camera in the hallway.

• Emptied trash cans and performed spot sweeping three times a week in the Business District. Department members also picked up TVs, tires and debris in the Borough.

• MOPWD replaced a Stop Sign at Walter and Church and repaired a Stop Sign at Giffin and Transverse.

• The Department responded to 28 PA-1 calls during January.

• Detailed streets according to the new street detail schedule:

Weekly: Brownsville, Middle, Charles, Goldback, Hays (Margaret to Brownsville), Margaret (Brownsville to Hays), William, Bertha, and Anthony (Ormsby to Walter).

Every two weeks: Amanda, Arlington (Amanda to Brownsville), John, Locust, Stamm, Sherman, Walnut (Brownsville to Locust), Church (Anthony to Walter), Walter, Carl, Mary, and Louisa (Ormsby to Margaret).

Every three weeks: Moye, Koehler, Fremont, Frederick, Walnut (Locust to Frederick), Penn, St. John and School.

• MOPWD patched pot holes on Ormsby, Penn, St. Joseph, Louisa and Quincy.

• Park trash cans were emptied and spot sweeping was performed twice a week.

• A fallen tree was removed on Brownsville Road.

• The Department performed five dye tests during January and cleaned inlets around the Borough.

• MOPWD continued to coordinate with property management agency and the Allegheny County Health Department to abate an illicit discharge at 125 Margaret Street.

• Crew members salted streets and sidewalks on: Jan. 1, 2 @ 4 hours; Jan. 18, 2 @ 8 hours; Jan. 25, 2 @ 4 hours; and, Jan. 31, 2 @ 15 hours. Total hours for snow removal in January was 62.

• Public Works Supervisor also reported street lights out around Borough to Duquesne Light.

• The Department took down Christmas decorations along Brownsville Road.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/03/2021 09:39