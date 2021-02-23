ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free public Wi-Fi has been added to Citiparks recreation centers in Beltzhoover and Carrick

 
February 23, 2021



Free pubic wi-fi will be boosted at two City of Pittsburgh recreation centers under legislation introduced in City Council.

Using $43,000 in CARES Act funding via the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Citiparks plans to add public wi-fi access to the Phillips Rec Center in Carrick and the McKinley Rec Center in Beltzhoover.

This will effectively amplify the City's current wi-fi that is provided at the centers, which allows residents to connect to it in the general rec center area, including their parking lots. Rec centers are currently closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The technology upgrades were planned to be completed as early as this week.

 

