A message from the South Side Chamber of Commerce

A New Beginning for an Old Tradition

As neighbors looked from their windows and many heard on the news, the beautifully restored 150-year-old building that hosted the South Side Welcome Center, J's Master Barbershop, and six residential apartments succumbed to a 4-alarm fire on Monday, February 8th, 2021. The fire started mid-afternoon, and by evening half of the building collapsed to the ground due to devastating fire and water damage.

This historic building at 1100 East Carson Street marked the eastbound portal of the South Side business district and served as the first-floor headquarters of the Chamber's operations since May 2013. The unique office space welcomed residents, visitors, business owners, and many community collaborations and celebrations for the South Side business district. An artistic, custom-made map of the South Side Flats decorated one entire wall, the other wall was filled with framed logos of Chamber members and sponsors. It featured VisitPittsburgh and neighborhood booklets, gratis to everyone that inquired about South Side attractions and beyond.

We are deeply grateful to the brave first responders, all of the firefighters, police officers, and paramedics. They came from all parts of the City and evacuated the Welcome Center and all of the other building occupants. They fought hard to save our building and protect the buildings around it. We are thankful that our neighbor barbers at J's Master Barber Shop and all of our other building residents escaped safely. We are heartbroken for our building owner, our neighborhood, and for ourselves to have lost this historic South Side architectural treasure.

The building is gone but the Chamber is still here. We love the South Side and remain committed to continuing the Chamber's work as in the past while keeping our executive director and fundraising for the resources needed for Chamber operations. We intend to continue our signature fundraiser events, advocate for our businesses, support neighborhood initiatives, and operate the Chamber Clean Team.

The Chamber is funded through memberships, fundraising, event sponsorships, and donations. After the fire, many businesses, residents, and friends have asked how they may help the Chamber. They have been waiting to hear what the Chamber needs. At this time, Chamber membership and fire relief donations are the best way to help. We will set up temporary office space and then have to replace two entire floors of our special event equipment and decorations that we lost. Your donations will make this happen.

From our hearts, we thank you so much for your many messages of love, caring, and sympathy.

South Side Chamber of Commerce

Board of Directors

http://www.southsidechamber.org