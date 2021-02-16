URA warns of scam targeting local Pittsburgh homeowners

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA) is warning local homeowners of a national mortgage insurance scam that is currently targeting City of Pittsburgh residents.

"On or around February 8, one of our homeowners alerted us that she received a pink postcard which appeared to be from the URA requesting her to call us regarding her recent mortgage closure," said Jessica Smith Perry, URA director of residential and consumer lending. "This is a scam and is in no way authorized by or affiliated with the URA."

URA staff did a preliminary investigation and discovered it is a national scam related to mortgage insurance and has an automated system when calling the phone number.

The URA will never send postcards to homeowners to request a call about their mortgage; all communication from the URA will include its official logo and/or letterhead. The URA will be sending out an official letter and email to homeowners having a mortgage with the agency alerting them of the scam.

The URA is advising that anyone receiving one of these postcards should not call the number provided and discard the postcard. Homeowners who have questions may call the URA at 412-255-6696.

Local authorities have been contacted and are conducting an investigation.