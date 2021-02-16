Online Meet and Greet with State Rep. Benham

Join PennEnvironment and newly-elected PA State Representative Jessica Benham (D-36) for an online Meet and Greet on Thursday, Feb. 18 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

This will be an opportunity to learn more about Rep. Benham's priorities for 2021 and talk about the environmental issues that are most important to you and your community. Bring your questions to this informal chat with the newly elected State Representative for South Pittsburgh neighborhoods including South Side Slopes, Carrick, Brentwood, and Baldwin -- Jessica Benham. RSVP at: http://bit.ly/3acbKuM