South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Mayor Peduto makes appointments to city's LGBTQIA+ Commission

 
February 16, 2021



Mayor William Peduto is making appointments to the City's new LGBTQIA+ Commission. 

The mayor created a LGBTQIA+ Advisory Council in 2016, and under legislation he introduced in June he replaced it with a permanent commission within City Code. The commission will advise city government on plans and policy recommendations to address challenges facing the LGBTQIA+ community.

The appointees were introduced to Pittsburgh City Council on February 9. They are: Kathi Boyle; Denise DeSimone; Jam Hammond; William Hileman; Sue Kerr; Councilman Bruce Kraus; Britton Mauk; Leonard Orbovich; Richard Parsakian; Dr. Christopher Robinson; Marcus Robinson; Dr. Sarah Rosso; Luca Salerno; Tiffini Simoneaux; Nekia Burton Tucker; the Reverend Deryck Tines; and Guillermo Velazquez. 

"This is a strong and impressive group, and will be extremely helpful in informing policies on LGBTQIA+ matters across City government," Mayor Peduto said. 

 

