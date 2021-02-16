Marketing workshop is for Mt. O., Knoxville businesses

The Mt. Oliver Down2Business Series will present Social Media Marketing + Your Business on February 24 at 9 a.m.

Featured speaker for the presentation will be Jared Roberts, owner of Right Brain + Left Brain. He will discuss how the corporate use of social media is no different from any other marketing project or strategic initiative.

This session will provide a starting point for understanding what resources are available and how they can impact an organization. Attendees will be exposed to real-world examples and walk away with ideas to help establish or improve their social media presence.

The presentation is open to Mt. Oliver and Knoxville businesses only. A limited number of in-person tickets are available, with virtual streaming also available. Register online at: D2Bsocialmedia.eventbrite.com.

The Mt. Oliver Down2Business Series provides access to topics facing small business owners. With a mix of workshops and technical expertise sessions, business owners will learn from industry professionals and gain the latest skills.

Business owners who attend the workshop can get access to 30 minutes of free technical assistance and advice one-on-one with the professionals.