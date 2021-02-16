Results for Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases on February 9

Results for the following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases on Tuesday, Feb. 9, in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• GDC Investments, 211 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Fined $699.40.

• Demond Hardy, 215 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Withdrawn, abated.

• Kenvil Barnes, Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Dismissed.

• Bernita Dolby, 130 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Rescheduled.

• Richard Roscoe, 331 Jacob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Fined $699.73.

• EBG Properties, 125 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 506-2, Sanitary Drainage. Continued to March 23.

• George Dayieb, 204 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Fined $699.40.

• Jason Gmuer, 656 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Fined $249.00.

• Mehrouz Emamzadeh, 222 Amanda Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 209-4(F), Early Trash. Fined $349.40.

• David Winkowski, 663 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Dismissed.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.